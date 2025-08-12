Coordinator to PM on Commerce discusses Digital Product Passport, sustainability in textile sector

- Home
August 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, held a meeting with representatives of Octans Digital Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Interloop Holdings, to discuss environmental sustainability, waste management, and recycling initiatives in Pakistan’s textile sector.
The discussions also covered the proposed introduction of a Digital Product Passport (DPP) for textile exports. Leveraging his experience in digital innovation within one of Pakistan’s leading textile exporters, Ihsaan explored both opportunities and potential challenges in adopting the DPP framework to enhance transparency, traceability, and compliance in the global textile supply chain.
Calling the initiative “brilliant” and “of Primary importance,” the Coordinator emphasized the need for multi-stakeholder engagement to take the matter forward. He noted that the government may consider forming a dedicated committee to examine the proposal in detail and chart a viable path for its implementation.
The meeting highlighted the growing importance of public-private collaboration in advancing sustainable practices and fostering innovative growth in Pakistan’s textile industry a sector that remains a cornerstone of the country’s export economy.
