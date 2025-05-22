Coordinator To PM On Commerce Visits EDF Secretariat, NCC
May 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce, visited the Export Development Fund (EDF) Secretariat and National Compliance Center (NCC) on Thursday to review the pivotal role of these organizations in enhancing trade, domestic and international compliances to augment Pakistan's trade potential.
During the visit to EDF Secretariat, he was presented with an in-depth briefing on the organizations mandate, core functions, operational scope and administrative challenges, said a release issued here.
Established to provide monetary assistance to Private and Government entities for successfully implementing trade enhancement and capacity building projects, the EDF continues to play a vital role in Pakistan's trade and manufacturing landscape.
The visit reflects the government's commitment to empowering the EDF Secretariat, and to drive sustainable growth for the economy of Pakistan.
During the visit to the National Compliance Center (NCC), the Coordinator to the PM on Commerce was briefed about the nascent operational model of NCC, its mandate to ensure domestic and international compliance with regulatory frameworks was discussed in depth.
NCC was assured that its efforts to harmonize Pakistan's compliance framework would be supported to improve Pakistan's trade environment.
