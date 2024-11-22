COP29 Draft Deal Proposes Rich Nations Give $250 Bn In Climate Finance
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Baku, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A new draft deal at UN climate talks Friday proposes rich nations commit $250 billion a year to help poorer nations combat global warming in a bid to break the deadlocked negotiations.
With the gathering scheduled to end Friday, delegates from nearly 200 nations had eagerly awaited COP29 hosts Azerbaijan's new proposal after two weeks of fraught bargaining.
The text sets an ambitious overall target to raise a total of $1.3 trillion per year by 2035, with the money from rich governments at the core of funding that would be coupled with private-sector investments.
It is the first time concrete numbers were formally proposed at talks dominated by divisions over how to boost assistance for developing nations to cut emissions and adapt to climate change.
The existing pledge committed wealthy nations most responsible historically for global warming to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance.
An influential negotiation bloc of 134 developing nations has demanded at least five times that figure from developed countries.
Major contributors such as the European Union had said such demands were politically unrealistic and that private-sector money must play a large part.
