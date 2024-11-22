Open Menu

COP29 Draft Proposes Rich Nations Pay $250 Bn A Year In Climate Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:44 PM

COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a year in climate finance

A new draft of a global climate agreement released on Friday at COP29 in Azerbaijan proposes that developed countries provide $250 billion annually by 2035 to help poorer countries fight global warming

Baku, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A new draft of a global climate agreement released on Friday at COP29 in Azerbaijan proposes that developed countries provide $250 billion annually by 2035 to help poorer countries fight global warming.

It is the first time a concrete number has been formally proposed at the UN climate talks in Baku, and comes on the final day of a summit dominated by divisions over money.

The text sets an ambitious overall target to raise a total of $1.3 trillion a year by 2035, with the money from rich governments at the core of funding that would be coupled with private-sector investments.

The nearly 200 nations at COP29 had struggled to agree on a new goal that boosted assistance for developing nations to cut emissions and adapt to climate change.

The existing pledge committed wealthy nations most responsible historically for global warming to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance.

An influential negotiation bloc of 134 developing nations including China has demanded at least five times that figure from developed countries.

Major contributors such as the European Union had said such demands were politically unrealistic and that private-sector money must play a large part.

The EU had resisted pressure to put its own figure on the table and wants newly wealthy emerging economies like China, the world's largest emitter, to contribute to the overall goal.

Many countries have also pushed at COP29 for a redoubling of efforts to cut planet-heating emissions, something opposed by the Arab Group of nations which does not want fossil fuels singled out.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World United Nations China European Union Baku Azerbaijan Money From Agreement Billion Arab

Recent Stories

PESSI approves various projects for workers in Pun ..

PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr T ..

Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship

7 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programm ..

Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programme

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

2 minutes ago
 COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 b ..

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bn in climate finance

2 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

3 hours ago
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

4 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

4 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

6 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business