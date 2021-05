(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Copper and iron ore prices struck record highs Friday on strong Chinese demand and Dollar weakness.

Copper hit an all-time high of US $ 10,253 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange, beating the previous record seen in February 2011. Iron ore on Friday hit a high of US $ 202.65.