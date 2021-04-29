UrduPoint.com
Copper Prices Hit $10,000 For First Time In A Decade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

Copper prices hit $10,000 for first time in a decade

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of a tonne of copper crossed the $10,000 level on Thursday for the first time since February 2011 thanks to strong demand in China and the weak Dollar.

The industrial metal is seen as an indicator for the general health of the economy by market analysts, which have dubbed it Dr.

Copper, and its price has risen by more than a quarter since the start of the year as the global economy begins to shake off the Covid-19 pandemic.

