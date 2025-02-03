Open Menu

Core Inflation Decelerates To 2.4 Percent In January 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Core inflation decelerates to 2.4 percent in January 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) decelerated further to 2.4 percent during January 2025 as compared to 4.1 percent recorded during December 2024, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (January 2024) was recorded at 28.3%.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.8% in January 2024.

According to PBS data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation urban, decreased to 2.7% on year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 4.4% in the previous month and 30.2% in January 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to a negative change of 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.8% in January 2024.

CPI inflation rural, decreased to 1.9% on year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 3.6% in the previous month and 25.7% in January 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in January 2024.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased to 0.

7% in January 2025 as compared to 4.2% a month earlier and 36.2% in January 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased to 1.4% in January 2025 as compared to 0.8% a month earlier and an increase of 2.0% in January 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index inflation on YoY basis decreased to 0.6% in January 2025 as compared to 1.9% a month earlier and an increase of 27.0% in January 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.4% in the previous month and 1.5% change was observed in corresponding month of last year i.e. January 2024.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for urban decreased to 7.8% on (YoY) basis in January 2025 as compared to 8.1% in the previous month and 17.8% in January 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8% in January 2025 as compared to 0.2% in previous month and an increase of 1.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2024.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for rural decreased to 10.4% on (YoY) basis in January 2025 as compared to 10.7% in the previous month and 24.6% in January 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in January 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in previous month and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year (January 2024).

