Core Inflation Decelerates To 2.4 Percent In January 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) decelerated further to 2.4 percent during January 2025 as compared to 4.1 percent recorded during December 2024, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.
According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (January 2024) was recorded at 28.3%.
On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.8% in January 2024.
According to PBS data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation urban, decreased to 2.7% on year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 4.4% in the previous month and 30.2% in January 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to a negative change of 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.8% in January 2024.
CPI inflation rural, decreased to 1.9% on year-on-year basis in January 2025 as compared to 3.6% in the previous month and 25.7% in January 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in January 2024.
The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased to 0.
7% in January 2025 as compared to 4.2% a month earlier and 36.2% in January 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased to 1.4% in January 2025 as compared to 0.8% a month earlier and an increase of 2.0% in January 2024.
The Wholesale Price Index inflation on YoY basis decreased to 0.6% in January 2025 as compared to 1.9% a month earlier and an increase of 27.0% in January 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2% in January 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.4% in the previous month and 1.5% change was observed in corresponding month of last year i.e. January 2024.
The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for urban decreased to 7.8% on (YoY) basis in January 2025 as compared to 8.1% in the previous month and 17.8% in January 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8% in January 2025 as compared to 0.2% in previous month and an increase of 1.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2024.
The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for rural decreased to 10.4% on (YoY) basis in January 2025 as compared to 10.7% in the previous month and 24.6% in January 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in January 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in previous month and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year (January 2024).
Recent Stories
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
More Stories From Business
-
Core inflation decelerates to 2.4 percent in January 20254 minutes ago
-
CDNS revises target of Rs 40 billion for Islamic Finance in FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points3 hours ago
-
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizenship by investment3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%3 hours ago
-
Mobile phone imports decreases 7.46% to $733.425 in 6 months3 hours ago
-
China's annual trade in services exceeds 1 trillion USD, boasting significant potential3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange down at week opening3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks plunge over U.S. tariff concerns4 hours ago
-
Türkiye's inflation drops to 19-month low in January4 hours ago
-
China's 2025 Spring Festival box office breaks records5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago