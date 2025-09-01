Open Menu

Core Inflation Decelerates To 3 Percent In August 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Core inflation decelerates to 3 percent in August 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) decelerated to 3 percent during August 2025 as compared to 4.1 percent recorded during July 2025, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (August 2024) was recorded at 9.6%.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.6% in August 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.9% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in August 2024.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 3.4% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2025 as compared to 4.4% of the previous month and 11.7% in August 2024. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.7% in August 2025 as compared to 3.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.3% in August 2024.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 2.4% on year-on-year basis in August 2025 as compared to an increase of 3.5% in the previous month and 6.7% in August 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.5% in August 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in August 2024.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 2.6% in August 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.

9% a month earlier and an increase of 10.8% in August 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 3.2% in August 2025 as compared to 3.1% in a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3% in August 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased by 1.0% in August 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 6.3% in August 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.2% in August 2025 as compared to 1.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.3% in August 2024.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy urban increased by 6.9% on (YoY) basis in August 2025 as compared to 7.0% of the previous month and 10.2% in August 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in August 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.8% measured in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2024.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.8% on (YoY) basis in August 2025 as compared to 8.1% of the previous month and 14.4% in August 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in August 2025 as compared to 0.7% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2024.

