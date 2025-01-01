Core inflation decelerates to 4.1 percent in December

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) decelerated further to 4.1 percent during December 2024 as compared to 4.9 percent recorded during November 2024, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (December 2023) was recorded at 29.7%.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.1% in December 2024 as compared to 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in December 2023.

According to PBS data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation urban, decreased to 4.4% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2024 as compared to 5.2% in the previous month and 30.9% in December 2023. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.1% in December 2024 as compared to 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in December 2023.

CPI inflation rural, decreased to 3.6% on year-on-year basis in December 2024 as compared to 4.3% in the previous month and 27.9% in December 2023. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in December 2024 as compared to 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in December 2023.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased to 4.2% in December 2024 as compared to 7.

3% a month earlier and 35.3% in December 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.8% in December 2024 as compared to 1.0% a month earlier and an increase of 3.8% in December 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index inflation on YoY basis decreased to 1.9% in December 2024 as compared to 2.3% a month earlier and an increase of 27.3% in December 2023. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.4% in December 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.1% in the previous month and no change was observed in corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2023.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for urban decreased to 8.1% on (YoY) basis in December 2024 as compared to 8.9% in the previous month and 18.2% in December 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in December 2024 as compared to 1.2% in previous month and an increase of 0.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2023.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for rural decreased to 10.7% on (YoY) basis in December 2024 as compared to 10.9% in the previous month and 25.1% in December 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in December 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in previous month and an increase of 0.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2023.