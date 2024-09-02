Open Menu

Core Inflation Decelerates To Single Digit In August

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Core inflation decelerates to single digit in August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) decelerated further to 9.6 percent during August 2024 as compared to 11.1 percent recorded during July 2024, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (August 2023) was recorded at 27.4%.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.4% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.7% in August 2023.

According to data, CPI inflation Urban increased to 11.7% on year-on-year basis in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 13.2% in the previous month and 25.0% in August 2023. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.3% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.0% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in August 2023.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 6.7% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 8.1% in the previous month and 30.9% in August 2023. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 0.6% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.2% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in August 2023.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 10.8% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 15.

7% a month earlier and 27.9% in August 2023. On MoM basis, it decreased to 0.3% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.0% a month earlier and an increase of 4.1% in August 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 6.3% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 10.4% a month earlier and an increase of 24.3% in August 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.3% in the previous month and an increase of 4.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2023.

The core inflation, measured by non-food, non-energy for Urban increased to 10.2% on (YoY) basis in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 11.7% in the previous month and 18.4% in August 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in the previous month and an increase of 1.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2023.

The core inflation measured by non-food, non-energy Rural increased to 14.4% on (YoY) basis in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 16.9% in the previous month and 25.9% in August 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in August 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and an increase of 2.8% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Price July August

Recent Stories

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

50 minutes ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

1 hour ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

1 hour ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Business