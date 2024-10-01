Open Menu

Core Inflation Decreases To 6.9% In September

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Core inflation decreases to 6.9% in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) decreased further to 6.9 percent during September 2024 as compared to 9.6 percent recorded during August 2024, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (September 2023) was recorded at 31.4%.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.5% in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 2% in September 2023.

According to data, CPI inflation Urban decreased to 9.3% on year-on-year basis in September 2024 as compared to 11.7% in the previous month and 29.7% in September 2023. On month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.5% in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.7% in September 2023.

CPI inflation Rural, decreased to 3.6% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2024 as compared to 6.7% in the previous month and 33.9% in September 2023. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased to 0.5% in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 2.5% in September 2023.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased to 9.2% in September 2024 as compared to 10.

8% a month earlier and 32% in September 2023. On MoM basis, it increased to 0.2% in September 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% a month earlier and an increase of 1.7% in September 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased to 1.9% in September 2024 as compared to 6.3% a month earlier and an increase of 26.4 in September 2023. On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.1% in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 3.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2023.

The core inflation, measured by non-food, non-energy for Urban decreased to 9.3% on (YoY) basis in September 2024 as compared to 10.2% in the previous month and 18.6% in September 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2023.

The core inflation measured by non-food, non-energy Rural decreased to 12.1% on (YoY) basis in September 2024 as compared to 14.4% in the previous month and 27.3% in September 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 2.6% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2023.

