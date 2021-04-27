UrduPoint.com
Corona Carelessness May Damage Economy, Human Lives: LCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah said on Tuesday that the role of every individual was important during these testing times.

"As a nation, we have to act responsibly as carelessness would cause huge damage to the trade, industry, economy and lives of people," he said while handing over another consignment of Covid-19 prevention equipment to DIG Security Hassan Raza Khan here at the Lahore Chamber. SP Security Division Khalid Mehmood Afzal and LCCI Executive Committee Members were also present.

The LCCI has already donated masks, sanitizers and temperature guns to Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that all segments of society should play their role to control spread of coronavirus.

The DIG security said that all segments of society would have to cooperate to control spread of deadly coronavirus. He said that the pandemic should be taken seriously.

He said the war against coronavirus could be won through joint efforts; therefore, everyone would have to play his role.

