Corona pandemic poses new challenges for economy: Hashim Jawan Bakht

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that in the prevailing situation, it was imperative that departments ensure implementation of financial discipline and austerity policy as coronavirus pandemic posed new challenges for the economy.

While chairing a meeting to review preparation of annual provincial budget 2020-21 here at Chief Minister's Secretariat he said that provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs)/kits for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would be ensured.

Hashim added that government was now focused on early recovery of the corona-infected patients. "Right now, our top priority is virus-infected individuals and businesses. Additional funds of Rs 15 billion for Health and Disaster Management Department, a package of Rs 10 billion for financial assistance of deserving persons and a tax relief package of over Rs 18 billion for entrepreneurs are links of relief chain and anti-corona measures," he said.

The province would have to deal with the challenges of Corona within its own resources, he said and asserted that next financial year's ADP (Annual Development Plan) would be prepared in the same context.

It would promote private sector for corona-hit financial activities and business growth. The cities would use the resources of development authorities for development purposes. Before this, a relief package for Ramadan would also be introduced, he mentioned.

Hashim Jawan directed Finance Department to continue with assessing the current situation, adding that all departments should be informed about the proposed principles of financial discipline and austerity and assist in the preparation of the budget.

Punjab Finance Secretary Abdullah Sunbal and Punjab Planning and Development Chairman Sheikh Hamid Yaqub briefed the meeting about the preparation of next fiscal year's budget including ADP and the current economic situation of the province; additional spending on COVID-19 prevention and relief to affected people; COVID-19 impact on next budget.

Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman, P&D Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo and other officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.