UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Crisis May Cut GDP In Major Economies By 2-5 Points By 2030 - Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus Crisis May Cut GDP in Major Economies by 2-5 Points by 2030 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The coronavirus crisis may shave up to 5 percentage points off economic growth of key developed countries in the long run, a scenario analysis published by IHS Markit on Monday predicted.

"While it may be a little early to fully quantify the long-term economic impact of the pandemic, IHS Markit estimates that by 2030 the level of real GDP for key developed economies could be 2.0-5.0% lower compared with a no-pandemic scenario," it said.

The company, which analyzes data from various industries, said that cataclysms the like of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis tended to continue dragging economies down for at least a decade, and the current pandemic was no exception.

IHS Markit projected that the labor market will continue to suffer from sustained high unemployment and loss in skills and productive capacity, which could be mildly offset by more parents with younger children joining the workforce.

Investment in equipment, structures, and intellectual capital will be further weighed down by business uncertainty, rapidly rising corporate debt and a "tsunami of bankruptcies." On the plus side, companies may start investing more in robotics to rely less on an infection-prone work force.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tsunami Business Company May Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

36 minutes ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

25 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

25 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

25 minutes ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

21 minutes ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.