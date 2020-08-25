Coronavirus Crisis May Cut GDP in Major Economies by 2-5 Points by 2030 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The coronavirus crisis may shave up to 5 percentage points off economic growth of key developed countries in the long run, a scenario analysis published by IHS Markit on Monday predicted.

"While it may be a little early to fully quantify the long-term economic impact of the pandemic, IHS Markit estimates that by 2030 the level of real GDP for key developed economies could be 2.0-5.0% lower compared with a no-pandemic scenario," it said.

The company, which analyzes data from various industries, said that cataclysms the like of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis tended to continue dragging economies down for at least a decade, and the current pandemic was no exception.

IHS Markit projected that the labor market will continue to suffer from sustained high unemployment and loss in skills and productive capacity, which could be mildly offset by more parents with younger children joining the workforce.

Investment in equipment, structures, and intellectual capital will be further weighed down by business uncertainty, rapidly rising corporate debt and a "tsunami of bankruptcies." On the plus side, companies may start investing more in robotics to rely less on an infection-prone work force.