UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Drives 6.65 Million To File For US Jobless Benefits

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:54 PM

Coronavirus drives 6.65 million to file for US jobless benefits

Another 6.65 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the most ever recorded, as the coronavirus forces businesses to shut down nationwide, the Labor Department reported Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Another 6.65 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the most ever recorded, as the coronavirus forces businesses to shut down nationwide, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The figure for the week ended March 28 was double the number of first-time applications for jobless benefits registered in the previous week, the report said.

"Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus," the statement said, noting a wider impact across more industries, especially hotels, but also manufacturing and retail.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Sky Cargo reaffirms commitment to Pakista ..

9 minutes ago

EU chief 'concerned' about Hungary virus emergency ..

31 seconds ago

Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Nawabshah

33 seconds ago

All possible efforts underway to quell pandemic vi ..

36 seconds ago

Police arrest 53 'criminals' in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Around 300,000 youth join Corona Relief Tiger Forc ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.