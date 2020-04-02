Coronavirus drives 6.65 million to file for US jobless benefits

Another 6.65 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the most ever recorded, as the coronavirus forces businesses to shut down nationwide, the Labor Department reported Thursday

The figure for the week ended March 28 was double the number of first-time applications for jobless benefits registered in the previous week, the report said.

"Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus," the statement said, noting a wider impact across more industries, especially hotels, but also manufacturing and retail.