Coronavirus: G7 Central Bank, Finance Chiefs To Talk Tuesday, US Treasury Says

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:19 PM

Coronavirus: G7 central bank, finance chiefs to talk Tuesday, US Treasury says

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from G7 countries, including US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold talks on Tuesday as the coronavirus threatens the global economy, the US Treasury said Monday

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from G7 countries, including US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold talks on Tuesday as the coronavirus threatens the global economy, the US Treasury said Monday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Powell "will lead a call with their G7 counterparts tomorrow morning," Treasury confirmed in a statement.

The announcement cheered Wall Street, and the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.0 percent around 1710 GMT before receding slightly to 26,120.68, continuing the morning rally after it dropped 12.4 percent last week, its worst since 2008.

