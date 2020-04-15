Coronavirus-impact caused surge in Gold prices: Goldsmiths

(@fidahassanain)

The Gold price in Pakistan increased to 100, 400/ tola due to recession in global economy.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) The price of gold in Pakistan on Wednesday increased to Rs100,400/tola following recession in global economy owing to Coronavirus pandemic.

The local jewelers shared the Gold prices going up due to recession in global economy. Bullion surged $31 to $1,721/ounce in the international market but the local markets remained closed due to Cronavirus lockdowns.

Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association also issued the rates saying that prices went high by Rs 700 per tola on Tuesday. The price of 10-gram also went high with increase of Rs 600.

In a statement, Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association President AlHaj Haroon Chand said that the prices were going high in the global markets while the local markets just followed the rates of international markets.

Arif Habib Commodities CEO Ahsan Mehanti said that the Gold price increase just because of its unavailability while devaluation of local Currency was another reason behind surge in prices.

“The prices went high because the markets were closed and source countries were locked down,” Arif Habib.

Another senior Goldsmith Muhammad Shafi Khan said that Coronavirus became of price surge.

“Prices will come down in future because the current prices cannot sustain at this level for a long run,” said Muhammad Shafi Khan.

He also stated: “ the rupee depreciated against the US Dollar which affected the buying in the local markets,”. He further said that only needy people were buying gold for marriages

Before the lockdown, only needy people were buying gold for marriages, but they too had to cut down the weightage of the jewellery," he observed. The gold prices in the international market, he said, were chasing the all-time high of $1923 per ounce when prices in Pakistan had reached Rs64,000 per tola, but back then, the rupee was stronger. “Rupee is weak now due to higher impact,” he said.

He went on to say that the coronavirus fear was so strong that it led the people to invest in Gold rather than the currencies. “Investors trust gold only,” he added.