Coronavirus May Affect Australian Economy Already Shaken By Bushfires - Reserve Bank Chief

Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Coronavirus May Affect Australian Economy Already Shaken by Bushfires - Reserve Bank Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The deadly coronavirus outbreak may affect the global economy, including that of Australia, which is already suffering from the recent devastating bushfires and drought, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe said on Wednesday while addressing an association of journalists.

During his speech to the National Press Club in Sydney, Lowe said that the bushfires are expected to reduce the country's GDP growth by around 0.2 percentage points across the two quarters. The fires significantly affected the country's economy as they destroyed large areas, including homes, farms and businesses, as well as public infrastructure, he noted.

"A new uncertainty affecting the outlook is the outbreak of the coronavirus. It is too early to tell what the overall impact will be, but the SARS outbreak in 2003 may provide a guide. On that occasion, there was a sharp slowing in output growth in China for a few months, before a sharp bounce-back as the outbreak was controlled and economic stimulus measures were introduced.

Today, China is a larger part of the global economy and it is more closely integrated, including with Australia, so the international spillovers could be larger than they were back in 2003. Much will depend on the success of the various efforts to control the virus so we are monitoring developments closely," Lowe said.

Nevertheless, the bank chief said that the Australian economy was "passing through a gentle turning point for the better" with numerous factors contributing to it. These factors include the growth of the world economy, the expansion of the resources sector, an increase in consumer spending and investment in infrastructure.

The virus outbreak has already begun to affect the global economy, including oil markets and the stock exchange. For example, in late January, two leading US stock indexes posted their first monthly loss in five months. Meanwhile, the oil market has been experiencing lower demand in the wake of the virus.

