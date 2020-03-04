Coronavirus Outbreak Forces IMF, World Bank to Hold 'Virtual' Meetings - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have decided to hold their spring meetings in a "virtual format" to ensure the safety of all attendees amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, a joint statement by the heads of two financial organizations Kristalina Georgieva and David Malpass said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have decided to hold their spring meetings in a "virtual format" to ensure the safety of all attendees amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, a joint statement by the heads of two financial organizations Kristalina Georgieva and David Malpass said.

"Like everyone else around the world, we have been deeply concerned by the evolving situation of the Coronavirus and the human tragedy surrounding it," the statement said.

"Given growing health concerns related to the virus, the management of the IMF and World Bank Group and their executive boards have agreed to implement a joint plan to adapt the 2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings to a virtual format."

An increasing number of organizations have decided to hold meetings via video link or conference call to limit the risks of contact as the naval coronavirus becomes a global contagion.

The epidemic has killed more than 3,100 people worldwide and infected more than 90,000 others.