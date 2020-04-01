Coronavirus pandemic: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails relief package for SMEs; urges same for corporate sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday welcomed the federal government's relief package announced to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

It hoped that it would contribute to mitigate the impact of the current crisis on the people and economy, ICCI president Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said adding business community was fully supportive of the government's relief package.

However, he said, the relief package announced by the Sate Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had targeted retail SMEs while industrial units and corporate sector had not been given due attention.

He said due to coronavirus issue, manufacturing activities had come to a halt, but industrialists had to pay markup on loans besides paying wages to idle labor, which was becoming difficult.

The ICCI president appealed to SBP Governor Raza Baqir to consider announcing a relief package for industrial units and corporate sector to save them from default.

He said developed countries have announced bailout packages for their SMEs and corporate sector by freezing their installments of loans and markup.

He said the SBP should also freeze installments of loans and markup for SMEs and corporate sector at least for six months to keep them afloat in these difficult circumstances.

He hoped that the SBP would give sympathetic consideration to this proposal in order to save the economy from falling into further troubles.