UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Serious Threats To People With Low Income - Research Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:22 AM

Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Serious Threats to People With Low Income - Research Institute

The COVID-19 pandemic and coronavirus-fueled preventive measures are more dangerous for individuals with low income, Bruegel, a European research institute located in Brussels, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic and coronavirus-fueled preventive measures are more dangerous for individuals with low income, Bruegel, a European research institute located in Brussels, said on Tuesday.

"They [low-income population] are more exposed to health risks because they work in critical sectors. They are less likely to be able to work remotely, putting their incomes and jobs at higher risk ... Finally, they have smaller savings (if at all), giving them smaller buffers. COVID-19 is laying bare different types of interrelated inequality and policymakers, during and after the emergency, should incorporate the understanding of these mechanisms into their policy response," Bruegel said.

According to the research institute, poorer neighborhoods also pose greater health risks to people living there as they are more densely populated.

Workers of the informal economy also could face serious challenges due to the pandemic, Bruegel said, adding that the informal economy was big in countries like Italy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Brussels Italy All Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

26 minutes ago

Provincial, district committees constituted to dea ..

4 minutes ago

Two illegal hunters held with 10 cranes in Winder

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust starts spray campaign in Karach ..

4 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi distributes cooked food in UC-26 II ..

4 minutes ago

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.