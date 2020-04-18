UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Pandemic: SCCI Calls For Comprehensive Relief Package For SMEs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:35 PM

Coronavirus pandemic: SCCI calls for comprehensive relief package for SMEs

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz Sturday urged the government to announce a comprehensive fiscal relief package for coronavirus hit small scale industries and traders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz Sturday urged the government to announce a comprehensive fiscal relief package for coronavirus hit small scale industries and traders.

He was addressing a meeting with delegation of private Wah Noble Company here at the chamber house.

Wah Noble Company Senior General Manager Marketing, Syed Azmat Hussain led the delegation. On the occasion, the company representatives gave a comprehensive briefing to the industrialists, traders and member of business community.

The chamber president noticed that besides general masses, the business community, particularly, small industries and traders had been adversely affected due to outbreak of the novel Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had brought negative impacts on the country's economy.

Maqsood Pervaiz asked the government to announce a comprehensive financial relief package for coronavirus affected small scale industries, traders and shopkeepers which would not only helpful to revive economic and commercial activities, but it would also stabilize the Pakistan's economy worst-hit by this global virus.

He said that half of population of the country was living below poverty line. Therefore, he called upon the philanthropists and well-off people to financially support deserving poor people of their present difficult situation by fulfilling social corporate responsibility.

He said trade and economic activities had halted due to prolonged lockdown as precautionary measure to contain spread of the COVID-19.

He added that small industrialists, traders and shopkeepers were facing enormous financial and other challenges under the prevailing circumstances.

Therefore, he demanded of the government to waive off all taxes of small industries and traders, deferment of electricity, gas bills as well as not collecting additional surcharges in utilities bills under a comprehensive economic relief package.

