Coronavirus Pandemic Set To Fuel Islamic State Recruitment Efforts - Jordan King Abdullah

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic's consequences such as numerous crises and inequalities will lead to a boost in efforts of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to recruit fighters, Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein said on Thursday.

"Directing our attention and resources to countering the pandemic has taken away from our focus on fighting terrorism and extremism," he said. "Although the battle may be won, the war is not yet over. Rising inequalities and emerging crises caused by the pandemic will fuel the recruitment efforts of ISIS [Islamic State], Boko Haram, Al Shabab and Al Qaeda.

"

On Wednesday, Iraqi President Barham Salih said his country is seeing revival of Islamic State activities near Mosul, in Anbar province and sometimes in Kirkuk.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in late 2017, but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts military operations against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active.

