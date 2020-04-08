UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Precautions Are Necessary But Overreaction Is Needless: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreaction is needless: Mian Zahid Hussain

Millions of poor at the mercy of hunger amid lockdown, Harsh action against industrialists was unfair

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020) FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said Pakistan is among few lucky countries where coronavirus has not inflicted major harm to people.

Precautions are necessary in the current situation but overreaction is unwarranted as it is complicating matters, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that government has not started helping the poor in a proper manner which has left many vulnerable to hunger.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that poor are facing the double whammy of hunger and lockdown and they are pushing their employers to resume business activities.


The former minister noted that in such a situation those reopening their businesses for some time should not be dealt with an iron hand as foreign buyers are also pressing local export industry to honour commitments.


He said that following the pandemic almost 2.7 billion dollars have been repatriated from the country, the exchange rate is sliding, confidence of investors is at lowest ebb and power consumption has dwindled by 30 percent creating problems for the energy sector.


An exodus of foreign exchange has brought forex earning sector to the limelight, therefore this sector should be spared to some extent, he demanded.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that police have raided two textile mills, registered cases, insulted and arrested owners and management while the matter could have been resolved through negotiations.


He said that sealed industrial units should be reopened, and cases should be quashed as thousands of people are employed in these facilities.
The Chief Minister has worked very well during the crisis and he should immediately hold a meeting with industrialists to resolve matters with mutual agreement, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Chief Minister Police Exchange Business Poor Alliance Textile All From Government Agreement Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy's 1984 indoor European champion Sabia dies a ..

43 seconds ago

Business community call for lockdown caring for wo ..

45 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to facilitate labor community: M ..

46 seconds ago

15000 Afghan refugees returned from Torkhem, KP CM ..

48 seconds ago

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji

16 minutes ago

Rupee gains 15 paisas in interbank

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.