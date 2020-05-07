UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Provokes Steep Losses At Air France-KLM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:43 PM

Coronavirus provokes steep losses at Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Thursday posted sharply higher first-quarter losses as the coronavirus pandemic trampled on global travel

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Air France-KLM Thursday posted sharply higher first-quarter losses as the coronavirus pandemic trampled on global travel.

The airline group said it had suffered a net loss of 1.8 billion Euros ($1.94 billion) in the first three months of the year, more than five times its 324-million-euro loss in the first quarter of 2019.

Air France-KLM highlighted 455 million euros in fuel purchases that were never used because of the pandemic.

The first-quarter result underscored the effect of the virus crisis in March.

Th group noted "a strong performance at the start of the year with passenger unit revenue up 0.

8 percent" at the end of February.

"March 2020 however was strongly impacted by the expansion of the virus and consequential globally imposed travel restrictions to counter the spread of the Covid-19 virus." The group, which is to benefit from 7.0 billion euros in French state aid along with several billion euros in aid from the Dutch government, said its capacity had fallen by 10.5 percent in the quarter.

It predicted "a progressive lifting of border restrictions in 2020, enabling a slow capacity resumption" in the summer, but also "a prolonged negative impact on passenger demand, not expected to recover to pre-crisis levels before several years." AIR FRANCE-KLM

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

February March Border 2019 2020 From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to devise a proper mechanism to lift or prolo ..

2 minutes ago

Around 48 cases of allotment of houses pending in ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Tayyab Umrani posted as AMS Services Hospital

6 minutes ago

Cruise Ship Linked to COVID-19 Outbreak in Austral ..

2 minutes ago

Noorul Haq Qadri says Qadianis cannot be made part ..

21 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.