Coronavirus Significantly Affects German Economy, to Hit Supply Chains Soon - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is taking significant toll on the German economy and will noticeably affect the national industry's supply chains in the coming weeks, the minister for economic affairs and energy, Peter Altmaier, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Altmaier met with regional ministers to discuss the COVID-19 economic impact. The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has exceeded 1,300, with two fatalities, according to the latest reports.

"The overall impact [on the German economy] is significant. We, the Federal minister and the ministers of the lands, were unanimous in wishing to jointly send a clear signal that we are ready to face economic consequences of this situation, that we will not abandon businesses and that we already have a package of measures worth billions of Euros," Altmaier said.

The minister described the situation as "serious." The developments in Asian and neighboring European countries, he went on, show that economic ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak are inevitable for Germany.

According to the minister, the novel coronavirus has already tangibly hit certain areas, in particular, tourism, hotel and restaurant businesses. In addition, Germany "expects an impact on supply chains, especially in the industrial sector, which will be noticeable ... in the coming weeks," the minister argued.

Altmaier added that the government will on Wednesday discuss a bill to boost support for companies over the outbreak, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.