Coronavirus Threatens 25Mln Jobs Worldwide in Aviation Industry - IATA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Approximately 25 million jobs in the airline industry around the world are now under threat because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned in a statement on Tuesday.

"In a scenario of severe travel restrictions lasting for three months, IATA research calculates that 25 million jobs in aviation and related sectors are endangered across the world," the statement said.

The potential 25 million jobs that could be lost extend across all areas supported by the air transport sector, including jobs supported by the travels of tourists, the statement said.

"Globally, the livelihoods of some 65.5 million people are dependent on the aviation industry, including sectors such as travel and tourism. Among these are 2.7 million airlines jobs," the statement said.

IATA represents some 290 airlines that carry 82 percent of global air traffic, the statement added.