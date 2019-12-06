UrduPoint.com
Corporations Participate In Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks - Novak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:44 PM

Corporations Participate in Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks - Novak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia-Ukraine gas talks are currently held at the corporation level, with Gazprom, Naftogaz and the operator of the natural gas transmission system of Ukraine among participants, Russian Energy Minister Novak said on Friday.

"At the corporation level," he said when responding to a question on what level gas talks between Russia and Ukraine are held.

Novak then added that Gazprom, Naftogaz and the operator of the natural gas transmission system of Ukraine are participating in gas talks.

