CORRECTION - Ankara, Moscow Not Discussing Postponement Of Payments For Russian Gas, But Price - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022)  Russia and Turkey are currently negotiating not the postponement of payments for Russian gas, but the price of supplies, a source in Ankara told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources, that Turkey had asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara's payments due for natural gas until 2024 in a bid to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices.

"We are not talking about a delay, but about the price, because previously, the contracts took into account the quotes of European stock exchanges, the price was high. Now the conditions have changed, as you know, an agreement has been reached on partial payment for gas in rubles. There are no problems in the negotiations (on gas), everything is based on the trust and attitude of the two leaders," the source said.

