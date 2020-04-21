UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CORRECTION - Front-Month WTI Futures Slump Into Deep Minus On Last Day Of Trade Amid Near-Full Storage

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:40 AM

CORRECTION - Front-Month WTI Futures Slump Into Deep Minus on Last Day of Trade Amid Near-Full Storage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell to a negative value for the first time in history, reaching almost minus $40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), as traders tried to get rid of their positions at any cost on the last day of trade amid near-full storages.

As of 18.43 GMT, the price of May futures for WTI was trading down 292.67 percent at minus $35.2 per barrel, minutes earlier falling to minus $39.55.

The price of May futures for WTI on the ICE exchange fell by 137.

71 percent to minus $6.89 per barrel.

Such unprecedented prices are explained by the fact that the contract closes on Tuesday, and there is no place to store oil. The demand has fallen sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the storage facilities are already close to full, so traders are paying large sums of money to avoid the receiver's obligation to execute physical delivery.

At the same time, the price of June futures for WTI crude oil fell 16.46 percent to $20.91 per barrel, and June futures for Brent crude dropped by 8.62 percent to $25.66 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Same Price New York Mercantile Exchange Money May June (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,122 new cases of coronavi ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub delivers hands-on training for e ..

11 minutes ago

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.