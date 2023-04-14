UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - IEA Says Russia's Oil Exports In March Hit Record High Since April 2020 - Report

Published April 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that Russian oil and oil products exports in March hit the highest since April 2020, as exports increased by 600,000 barrels per day month-on-month, including 450,000 barrels per day in oil products, according to its fresh report released on Friday.

"Russian oil exports in March soared to the highest since April 2020 thanks to surging product flows that returned to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Total oil shipments rose by 0.6 mb/d to 8.1 mb/d, with products climbing 450 kb/d m-o-m to 3.1 mb/d. Estimated oil export revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion but were 43% lower than a year ago," the report read.

