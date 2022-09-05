CORRECTION - Opec+ Committee Recommends Reducing Oil Production by 100,000 Bpd in October - Source

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The OPEC+ committee has recommended returning to the August parameters of the oil production cut deal and reduce the output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Monday.
"The committee recommended returning to the parameters of the agreement, which were in August," the source said.