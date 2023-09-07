Open Menu

Corrective Measures: Rupee Gains Rs2.03 Against US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Corrective measures: Rupee gains Rs2.03 against US Dollar

Corrective measures taken by the government have started yielding results as the Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained Rs2.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs304.94 against the previous day's closing of 306.97

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Corrective measures taken by the government have started yielding results as the Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained Rs2.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs304.94 against the previous day's closing of 306.97.

The buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market came down to Rs305 and Rs308 from Rs313 and Rs316 respectively, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.81 to close at Rs326.67 against the last day's closing of Rs329.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 02 paisa and stood at Rs2.06, whereas a decrease of Rs5.25 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs380.20 as compared to the last closing of Rs385.45.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 55 and 53 paisa to close at Rs83.02 and Rs81.30 respectively.

To prevent smuggling and hoarding of dollar, the government launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling, hoarding and organized crime cartels, causing loss to the national economy.

Strict action is being taken after the identification of facilitators and patrons of government officials indulged in illegal economic activities.

Accordingly, complete lists of the elements involved in illegal economic activities have been prepared; and an extensive crackdown is underway.

Considering the constant devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar, the government initiated and implemented administrative measures against the elements involved causing a dent in the national economy.

In line with its strategy, the government has ordered to take strict action against unauthorized money changers and other mafias operating in the country. "Major policy reforms are underway. Commodity/currency trading will be changed."Surveillance systems at land routes, sea and airports are being upgraded after the government decided "Illegal movement of goods and currency will not be allowed."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Money Market From Government

Recent Stories

7th Sept, a historic day for preservation of Proph ..

7th Sept, a historic day for preservation of Prophethood: Haqqani

44 seconds ago
 US-Pakistan discusses to strengthen bilateral trad ..

US-Pakistan discusses to strengthen bilateral trade economic, trade ties

45 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agre ..

Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agreement to reinforce service exc ..

8 minutes ago
 Digital Silk Road to stimulate Pak-China e-commerc ..

Digital Silk Road to stimulate Pak-China e-commerce collaboration

47 seconds ago
 India, UAE as chairs of G20, COP28 to set agenda f ..

India, UAE as chairs of G20, COP28 to set agenda for a new world: Indian Envoy

8 minutes ago
 China's installed capacity of renewable energy see ..

China's installed capacity of renewable energy sees steady growth

12 minutes ago
IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of ..

IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of DG PSB

12 minutes ago
 Police bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Veh ..

Police bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Vehicles Worth Rs 31 Million

12 minutes ago
 PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

12 minutes ago
 China exports, imports fall in Aug as onshore yuan ..

China exports, imports fall in Aug as onshore yuan hits 16-year low

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game ag ..

Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game against India

9 minutes ago
 Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business