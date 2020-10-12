MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The correlation of land and sea paths in maritime border demarcation constitutes a cornerstone of the Lebanese claims in its territorial dispute with Israel, Lebanese Economic and Social Council General Director Mohammad Seifeddine told Sputnik, adding that the upcoming negotiations will focus on technical, vocational, and legal aspects of the matter.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced during a press conference earlier this month that the two sides will hold long-awaited negotiations in an attempt to resolve the maritime border dispute later in October.

"The cornerstone of the Lebanese position is the correlation between the land and sea paths in order to preserve the rights of Lebanon. As discussed by the Speaker of the Parliament Mr.

Nabih Berri, who followed-up on the matter of these negotiations, Lebanon wants no less than its rights from this process and nothing more," the official said.

After a framework agreement was reached, the dispute is now limited to the technical and vocational aspects, Seifeddine went on to say.

"The negotiations that will take place based on the framework agreement will discuss the technical and legal aspects of the border [demarcation]," he added.

Scheduled to begin in the third week of October, the US-mediated negotiations seek to resolve an overlap between the two rivaling nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones by an area of roughly 330 square miles, which is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.