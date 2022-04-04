UrduPoint.com

Costa Rica's Ex-Finance Minister Leading In Presidential Runoff - TSE

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 07:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Former Costa Rican Finance Minister Rodrigo Chaves is coming ahead in the second round of the presidential election with 52.9 percent, the country's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) said after processing over 89 percent of the ballots.

Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres is second with 47.1 percent, the TSE said.

In the first round of the presidential election held in February, Figueres, who is a candidate from the National Liberation Party (PLN), won 27.28 percent. Meanwhile Chaves, from the Social Democratic Progress Party (PSD), was second with 16.78 percent.

None of the candidates managed to get 40 percent in the first round, so a runoff was set for April 3. The winner of the presidential election will begin his four-year term on May 8.

