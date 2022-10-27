UrduPoint.com

Costs Of Charging Electric Car In Italy Up By Over 150% Compared To Last Year - Study

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Costs of charging an electric car in Italy have risen by 161% compared to last year due to higher electricity prices, according to a study published by Italian consumer portal Facile.it on Wednesday.

"Due to rising energy prices it is sometimes more expensive than usual to charge an electric car," the study said adding that it now costs 85 Euros ($86) to charge a car to cover 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), which is 52 euros more than a year ago.

Experts also estimated that charging an electric car was 50-70% less expensive than filling a diesel or petrol car a year ago, while now there was no such difference in prices.

The Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment revealed that in the third quarter of 2022, the so-called single national electricity price increased almost four times compared to the first quarter, prompting the regulator to take additional measures to curb further growth, Italian broadcaster SkyTg24 reported in early October. In the fourth quarter, the price of electricity should increase by 59%, whereas initially it was supposed to double, the broadcaster said, adding that a decision on gas prices was expected to be made in early November. SkyTg24 said that tariffs might increase by about 70%.

