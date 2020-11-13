Cottage industry backbone of economy: LCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office bearers on Friday said that cottage industry played a huge and significant role in the overall national economy and generating and giving jobs to millions of people.

Talking to the delegation of cottage industry led by Ghulam Sarwar Malik here at the LCCI, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the government should announce a cottage city where gather all the skilled people in one place and promote this industry with facilities.

The LCCI office-bearers said the cottage industry should be given the status of an industry as well as the losses incurred by the industry due to smuggling and under-invoicing should be eliminated. To improve quality,small institutes of modern technology should be set up at the government level so that they could produce quality goods.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik said the Lahore Chamber had always been striving for cottage industry and hoped that the LCCI would continue to play its full role in this regard.