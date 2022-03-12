UrduPoint.com

Cottage Industry Important For Economic Stability: Nauman Kabir

.

Published March 12, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Cottage Industry important for economic stability: Nauman Kabir .

The LCCI President says the government should give special incentives to the Cottage Industry as the cottage industry is backbone of the manufacturing sector.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 12th, 2022) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday honored Ghulam Sarwar Malik with the title of Baba-e-Cottage Industry for his services for LCCI members belonging to the cottage industry.

The decision to honor him was taken by the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir in view the longstanding services of Ghulam Sarwar Malik.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq, former presidents Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Sohail Lashari, former Vice Presidents Mian Abuzar Shad, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Executive Committee Members and Ghulam Sarwar Malik also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the government should give special incentives to the Cottage Industry as the cottage industry is backbone of the manufacturing sector.

The LCCI President said that the role cottage industry is important in economic stability of the country and alleviation of povery and unemployment.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the economic revival of the country would remain a dream until and unless the government redesigns its policies and divert resources towards cottage industry.

The LCCI President cited the example of Bangladesh, China, Korea and United States where an equal importance is being given to the small businesses. He said that these countries are treating cottage industry at par with Large Scale Manufacturing sector.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of commerce and Industry would also have meeting with the top officials of the government departments so that exporters of cottage industry products can get maximum facilitation.

He called for a two-pronged strategy to cope with economic challenges. He suggested to the government to evolve short-term sector-specific policies to break the economic logjam as it has proved that the longer term policies generally fall prey to political uncertainties.

Secondly, he said that government should expedite process of consultation with private sector as the business community is the real stakeholders and no policy should be announced without due consultation with the businessmen.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the cottage and small-scale industries are labor intensive and provide employment to more than 80 per cent of the industrial labour force. This reduces the unemployment and offers opportunities for self-employment. He said that cottage industry also meets the local demands for industrial goods, and save foreign exchange.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik sought the help of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the revival of cottage industry. He said that the Lahore Chamber should play its role to get the issues of cottage industry resolved at the earliest.

More Stories From Business

