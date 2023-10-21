Cottage industry vital for poverty eradication, believes LCCI official

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said on Saturday that cottage industry played an important role in poverty eradication in a country.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Cottage Industry and Sweets and Bakers Association here. Butt also discussed with the delegation matters pertaining to closure of markets at 10 pm in the context of smog and Wednesday holidays and other issues being faced by the cottage industry.

He said that Lahore Chamber is trying hard to solve the problems of the cottage industry, adding that government should pay immediate attention to the restoration and improvement of this important sector. He was of the view that by paying attention to the cottage industry, the government can solve many economic issues, as cottage industry is proved very important all over the world.

He said that there is a huge demand for hand-woven carpets, embroidery work, brassware and traditional bangles at the global level. He said that cottage industry in urban and rural areas can grow more with less resources. Butt said that with the help of cottage industry, the people of rural areas would get employment, and migration from these areas to urban areas would also stop.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik, head of the delegation, said that Bangladesh has developed because of the cottage industry. Keeping this in mind, facilities should be given to the cottage industry in Pakistan as well.

Other members of the delegation were Rizwan Ahmed, Lutfullah, Rana Bilal Ahmed, Gulraiz Ahmed, Nadeem Abbas, Abdul Latif, Qari Ameer Ali Siddiqui, Muhammad Nafees, Muhammad Inam, Asif Chaudhary, Qudratullah Bhatti, Haider Javed, Nadeem Hussain, Abid Ali, Azmat Qayyum, AR Niazi and Shiraz Hussain.