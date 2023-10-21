Open Menu

Cottage Industry Vital For Poverty Eradication, Believes LCCI Official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Cottage industry vital for poverty eradication, believes LCCI official

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said on Saturday that cottage industry played an important role in poverty eradication in a country.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Cottage Industry and Sweets and Bakers Association here. Butt also discussed with the delegation matters pertaining to closure of markets at 10 pm in the context of smog and Wednesday holidays and other issues being faced by the cottage industry.

He said that Lahore Chamber is trying hard to solve the problems of the cottage industry, adding that government should pay immediate attention to the restoration and improvement of this important sector. He was of the view that by paying attention to the cottage industry, the government can solve many economic issues, as cottage industry is proved very important all over the world.

He said that there is a huge demand for hand-woven carpets, embroidery work, brassware and traditional bangles at the global level. He said that cottage industry in urban and rural areas can grow more with less resources. Butt said that with the help of cottage industry, the people of rural areas would get employment, and migration from these areas to urban areas would also stop.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik, head of the delegation, said that Bangladesh has developed because of the cottage industry. Keeping this in mind, facilities should be given to the cottage industry in Pakistan as well.

Other members of the delegation were Rizwan Ahmed, Lutfullah, Rana Bilal Ahmed, Gulraiz Ahmed, Nadeem Abbas, Abdul Latif, Qari Ameer Ali Siddiqui, Muhammad Nafees, Muhammad Inam, Asif Chaudhary, Qudratullah Bhatti, Haider Javed, Nadeem Hussain, Abid Ali, Azmat Qayyum, AR Niazi and Shiraz Hussain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Bangladesh Holidays Shiraz Chamber Abid Ali Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

21 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

21 minutes ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

51 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

2 hours ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

3 hours ago
PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

3 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

3 hours ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

5 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business