Cotton Advisory Expert Group being set up: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that Cotton Advisory Expert Group is being established in every division for better management of the cotton crop.

According to a press release, issued here on Monday, academia, scientists, industry, ginners and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) representatives would be part of the group. Sahoo said that better management was very necessary to achieve the cotton production target and added that hard work and more efforts were required in this regard.

He directed the officers of Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning to conduct raids based on secret information to make the availability of quality agricultural inputs in the market.

He ordered for establishing Kissan Facilitation Centres at tehsil level for farmers across the province where availability of agricultural inputs and machinery would be ensured to the cotton farmers under one window.

He said that all resources were being utilised by the district administration, field teams of the Agriculture Department to make cotton campaign productive. He said the print, electronic and digital media were also being used for technical guidance of farmers.