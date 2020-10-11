Cotton crop can contribute significantly in economic progress: FPCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) businessmen panel on Sunday said that cotton was a major cash crop that could contribute significantly in the development in the agriculture sector and economic prosperity of the country.

The federation Secretary General, Ahmad Jawad said cotton under cultivation area and production declined significantly, as growers shifted from cotton to sugarcane and maize so its output slashed from 15 million bales to 8 million bales, said a press release issued here.

He said that in totality, this had caused losses to the tune of $36 billion over the last one decade.

While production of cotton in India, Brazil, USA and other countries had increased manifold but it was on decline in Pakistan, he added.

Ahmad Jawad said that because of importing cotton from abroad, the cost of the textile sector increased by 6 percent so this sector became uncompetitive compared to other countries.

He said "Substandard seeds and pesticides may hit the agriculture sector this year as well; cotton crop is one of the novel example in this regard," It noted this was the second consecutive year that cotton growers seemed worried, as substandard seeds had again flooded local markets, especially in Sindh.

He said the government would offer special tariff concessions and give policy on the import of quality and viable seeds which might be suitable to our soil conditions especially for cotton crop until the PARC and the NARC becomes self-sufficient in the production of seeds.

Jawad also said that there was a need to take concrete action against fake seeds and pesticides because without improved quality of input the per acre yield could not be increased.

He said that Pakistan imported lint worth $9 billion, lost lint production worth $8.3 billion, faced losses of above 35 percent of cotton production value chain and losses accumulated due to loss in seed, feed meal.

About oil and others in totality, Pakistan faced losses of $36 billion because of reduced production in the last one decade, he added.

He said that though the area of cotton under cultivation was standing at 3.4 million hectares, which was now reduced to 2.3 million hectares so over one million areas of cultivation decreased in the country.

He said "we will have to focus on manufacturing because now the country has turned itself into a trading nation at the moment." He said that self-reliance based on truth and accountability should be our objectives for all spheres of lives.

Jawad also urged the government to facilitate and incentivise cotton growers and bring back to the market those growers who had opted for other profitable alternatives.