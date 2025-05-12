Cotton Cultivation In Punjab Reaches 2.116 Million Acres
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Cotton cultivation in Punjab has reached 2.116 million acres during the current Kharif season (2025-26), up from 1.806 million acres during the same period last year, according to the Ministry of National food Security and Research.
The province has set a target to cultivate cotton over 3.5 million acres this season, compared to a target of 3.221 million acres in the previous year. A ministry official told APP on Monday that approximately 60 percent of this year’s sowing target has already been achieved.
Efforts are underway to further promote cotton cultivation through the provision of key agricultural inputs such as certified seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers, the official added.
In North Punjab—including areas such as Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sahiwal, the sowing target for the season was set at 400,000 acres, compared to 317,000 acres last year. So far, 218,000 acres have been cultivated, up from 184,000 acres during the corresponding period in 2024.
A notable upward trend has also been recorded in South Punjab districts such as Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur, where sowing targets have been met by 61 percent. Cultivation in these areas has so far covered 1.898 million acres, an increase from 1.622 million acres in the same period last year.
The official noted that the government is actively working to build the capacity of local farmers and improve crop management techniques in order to maximize yield.
It is worth noting that the Federal government has set a national cotton cultivation target of 2.2 million hectares for the 2025-26 Kharif season.
The overall production target has been fixed at 10.18 million bales. To meet these goals, the government is focusing on the supply of high-yield, certified seeds and ensuring timely availability of essential agricultural inputs in major sowing zones.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Cotton cultivation in Punjab reaches 2.116 million acres4 minutes ago
-
PQ Activity53 minutes ago
-
Dushanbe glacier preservation conference to be a milestone for global water sustainability: Tajik Am ..53 minutes ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi1 hour ago
-
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
‘P@SHA, sAi Venture Capital’ signs partnership targeting $100 million in investment B2B3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 20257 hours ago
-
PCMEA galvanises preparedness for 41th International Handmade Carpet Exhibition17 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army proves advanced weaponry can't match skill power: FPCCI18 hours ago