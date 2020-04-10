UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Exports Increase 9.94% In Eight Months

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:10 PM

Cotton exports increase 9.94% in eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Raw cotton exports during first eight months of current financial year increased by 9.94 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February 2019-20, about 12, 621 metric tons of raw cotton valuing US $16.801 million was exported as compared to the exports of 9,392 metric tons costing US $15.823 million of same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics exports of cotton yarn reduced by 0.86 percent and it was recorded at 302, 886 metric tons worth $337.418 million as compared with the exports of 283,860 metric tons valuing $743.

8 60 million of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, 1,719,312 thousand square metres of cotton yarn valuing $1.379 billion was also exported as compared with the exports of 1,828,630 thousand square metres valuing $1.410 billion of same period of last year, it revealed.

It may be recalled here that textile exports during first eight months of current financial year grew by 5.30 percent as compared to the exports of the same period of last year.

From July-February,2019-20 textile products worth $9.373 billion exported as compared to the $8.901 billion of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May Textile Cotton From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

19 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

45 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

48 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.