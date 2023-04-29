UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures closed higher Saturday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Saturday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery gained 135 Yuan (about 19.62 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,145 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 546,623 lots with a turnover of 41.23 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange June September Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 will face Bangladesh U19 in four-day ..

Pakistan U19 will face Bangladesh U19 in four-day match from Sunday

7 minutes ago
 Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

7 minutes ago
 68 pc wheat procurement target obtained in South P ..

68 pc wheat procurement target obtained in South Punjab: ACS

5 minutes ago
 UK economy shows no growth in February

UK economy shows no growth in February

7 minutes ago
 Staff of Russian Embassy School Leaving Building A ..

Staff of Russian Embassy School Leaving Building After Polish Authorities' Raid

10 minutes ago
 President Aliyev Invites Erdogan to Visit Azerbaij ..

President Aliyev Invites Erdogan to Visit Azerbaijan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.