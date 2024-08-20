Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2025 delivery gained 135 Yuan (about 18.93 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,490 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 455,655 lots with a turnover of 30.79 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

