Cotton Futures Close Lower
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Cotton futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active cotton contract for September 2024 delivery lost 10 Yuan (about 1.4 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,825 yuan per tonne.
On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 349,637 lots with a turnover of 25.85 billion yuan.
As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
