Cotton Futures Close Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active cotton contract for January 2025 delivery lost 15 Yuan (about 2.09 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,185 yuan per tonne.
On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 410,856 lots with a turnover of 29.17 billion yuan.
As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
Recent Stories
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Mujtaba, PPMA discuss pharma sector's problems6 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan exports 2,178 tons of pomegranates in 9 months16 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's palm oil stocks fall 6.32 pct in October26 minutes ago
-
Pharmaceutical exports increase 31.11% to $105.936 mln in 1st quarter46 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 356 more points46 minutes ago
-
Water scarcity, smog posing threats: Abuzar Shad46 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade turnover rises nearly 14 pct in first 10 months2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Sarwar calls on Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,300 to Rs.277,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points6 hours ago
-
Wheat to be sown over 2.6 mln acres of land in Bahawalpur6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago