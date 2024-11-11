Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2025 delivery lost 15 Yuan (about 2.09 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,185 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 410,856 lots with a turnover of 29.17 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

