Cotton Futures Close Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active cotton contract for May 2025 delivery lost 115 Yuan (about 16 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,405 yuan per tonne.
On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 338,397 lots with a turnover of 22.82 billion yuan.
As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
