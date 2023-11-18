Open Menu

Cotton Ginning Reaches 7.3 Million Bales Across Pakistan Till Nov 15

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Over 7.3 million bales of seed cotton have reached ginning factories across Pakistan as of November 15, 2023, according to a fortnightly report from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday.

Of the total cotton arrivals, over 7.0 million bales have undergone the ginning process, converting them into marketable cotton bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.4 million bales, or 34,28,915 bales, while Sindh generated over 3.9 million bales, or 39,41,709 bales.

The textile sector purchased 63,22,047 bales, exporters acquired 2,79,826 bales, and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) did not make any purchases during the cotton season 2023-24.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped the cotton arrival figures with 16,53,830 bales, followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 8,18,032 bales.

A total of 455 ginning factories were operational in the country, and there was an unsold stock of exactly 7,68,751 cotton bales available in ginning factories.

