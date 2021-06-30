UrduPoint.com
Cotton Growers Advised To Apply PB Ropes Against Pink Bollworm Attack

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :An expert recommended cotton growers to apply PB Ropes against Pink Bollworm attack as survey conducted by CCRI teams showed its attack on isolated places on the crop.

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Director Dr Zahid Mahmood, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that larvae emerged from pink bollworm eggs and enters the boll from its distal end after half an hour of its birth.

The larvae turns it into Rossetti flower, he said adding that petals of the boll closes down due its saliva and starts eating the seed from within which results difficulty in identification of affected cotton fruit.

A number of larvae can be present inside and that is why the spray does not affect which makes control of the Pink Bollworm strenuous, Dr Zahid informed.

The insect can be managed by Gossyplure (Pheromones) trap, Director CCRI said and added that pheromone trap carries the fragrance of female pink bollworm and confuses the male making it unable to locate the female and prevents the chances of reproduction.

In this way, the eggs delivered by female do not deliver pink bollworm due to its Failure in establishing physical contact with the male, he explained.

Dr Zahid recommended that one pheromone trap should be installed in five acre block for monitoring of bollworm adding that 6-8 robes should be used in per acre for its management.

The PB Ropes also help in controlling white fly, he concluded.

